“There rain forest it is neither a void to be filled nor a treasure to be plundered. AND a garden of possibilities to cultivate“. Brazilian President Luis Inacio Lula da Silva declared this in Belèm, addressing his interlocutors at the opening of the Amazon Summit, a two-day meeting between representatives of the eight members of the Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organization (ACTO ).

Lula has vowed to rescue the world’s largest rainforest from centuries of violence, economic plunder and environmental devastation into a “new Amazonian dream.” He pledged to rebuild his country’s image and international reputation after four “disastrous” years under his predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro, during which he said deforestation and indigenous communities came under increasing attack. “Fortunately… we managed to turn this sad page of our history”.

The Brazilian president pledged to promote an ambitious new model for the rainforest region – 60% of which is located in Brazil – in which environmental protection is accompanied by social inclusion, economic growth and technological innovation. “The Amazon can be what we want it to be,” he declared, pledging to reach thegoal of ‘zero deforestation’ by 2030. “An Amazon with greener cities, cleaner air, mercury-free rivers and forests left standing. An Amazon with food on the table, decent jobs and affordable public services. An Amazon with healthier children, welcome migrants and respected indigenous … This is our Amazonian dream”.