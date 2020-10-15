The country’s two big e-commerce companies Flipkart and Amazon are going to start their festive sale. The Great Indian Festival of Amazon will start from October 17, but it will start for Prime Members tomorrow from October 16. At the same time, Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale is going to start tomorrow and it will run till October 21. You can take full advantage of this sale only when you have an understanding of the fundamentals of online shopping. We are giving you tips to get a better deal in online shopping.

1. 80% discount on product price

E-commerce companies will claim a rebate of up to 80 percent with the festive sale starting. You should never shop just by looking at bumper discounts. First understand your need and then decide. To assess the exact price of the product, gather the information before the sale begins. This will be able to know whether the discount is actually being given or the discount is being lured by increasing the price.

2. No-Cost EMI

In the festive season, companies will provide the option of no-cost EMI on TVs, freeze, expensive mobile phones. Experts say that no-cost EMI is a kind of marketing fund and nothing else. It involves a synergy between the company and the bank. The interest of the bank is paid by keeping the product price high. So, find out if you have to pay more.

3. Cashback

Cashback trend in online shopping has increased rapidly. In this, companies give cashback on purchases over a fixed amount. Experts say this helps e-commerce companies increase sales. Consumers go out of their budget and shop for greed for cashback. This should be avoided.

4. Review the product

See the detailed information and review of any product before purchasing in the festival sale. This will make it easier for you to gather product information. You can also base the warranty and guarantee in the selection of many products.

