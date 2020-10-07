The festive season sale is going to begin and shopping platforms Amazon-Flipkart are already teasing many offers. The Great Indian Festival Sale on Amazon and Flipkart where the Big Billion Days are going to start on October 17 and 16 in sequence. The special thing is that during the sale, buyers will get free up to premium phones like Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite in many offers.

South Korean tech brand Samsung is also going to bring many offers during the sale and the company is going to get big discounts on the range from smartphones to electronics. Recently, Spacemax Family Hub and Curb Maestro Refrigerators have also been launched by the company. Details of the amazing offers received by Sources have been shared. If they believe, during the sale with these two products, buyers can get free premium Galaxy smartphones priced from Rs 35,000 to Rs 40,000.

These devices can be found

With cashback, the company will also bring low-cost EMI options and exchange offers on these applications. However, the names of these premium Galaxy phones have not been mentioned by the company so far. However, devices that can be found free with these refrigerators may include the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite in addition to the Galaxy S10 Lite, and the Galaxy A51 5G.

This is the price of refrigerator

The company launched Samsung Spacemax Family Hub fridge in July this year. The IoT enabled refrigerator offers automated mile planning, the convenience of storing items from anywhere, and connectivity support from other smart appliances. The price of this fridge is Rs 2,19,900. With this, the company can offer Galaxy Note 10 Lite with a starting price of Rs 39,999, or Galaxy S10 Lite with a starting price of Rs 42,999.