In India, the festive season means shopping season. At this time, many e-commerce websites organize sales for Indian people because people wait for the whole year of these sales and this is the time of the year when there is most shopping in the country. Just like if you too were planning to buy a smartphone for yourself or someone else on the occasion of the festival. So we have brought it for you. The best deals of smartphones available in the cell season. Here is their list-

Iphone 11

The sale of the biggest festival of Amazon India has started today. Sale for Prime Members has started today. For the rest, the sale will start from tomorrow. The iPhone 11 is available for Rs 47,999 under the Festival Deal of the Year. As part of the festive season offering, Apple is offering free AirPods with the iPhone 11. Apple has dropped prices of older iPhones since the launch of the iPhone 12. The iPhone with reduced prices include iPhone SE and iPhone 11.

OnePlus 8T

OnePlus launched its new flagship 5G smartphone ‘OnePlus 8T’ in the Indian market on Wednesday. The smartphone for Amazon Prime Members will be available on Amazon.in on October 16 at 12 am. OnePlus 8T 5G will be available for open sale from October 17. OnePlus 8T will be available in two color options – Green and Silver. The phone’s 12GB RAM + 256GB variant will be priced at Rs 45,999 and the 8GB RAM + 128GB variant can be purchased for Rs 42,999.

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

The Samsung Galaxy M01 Core is a stunning 5.3-inch smartphone priced below Rs 5,000. It has an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera. The phone has 1 GB RAM and 16 storage. The phone will be available in the festival sale starting from October 17. This sale for Prime Members will start on October 16 only.

iphone se

After the launch of the iPhone 12, the price of the iPhone SE has been cut. It will be available on Flipkart at an even cheaper price. After 39 percent discount, the 64 GB base model of iPhone SE (2020) can be purchased for Rs 25,999. Currently the iPhone SE is priced at Rs 37,900.

Samsung Galaxy F41

Samsung last week announced the 6.4-inch Galaxy F41 with a 64-inch rear camera system and a 6000mAh battery in India. This six-day Flipkart ‘Big Billion Days’ sale will be available on the first day. The 6GB + 64GB memory variant is priced at Rs 16,999 and the 6GB + 128GB memory variant will be available for Rs 17,999.

Google Pixel 4a

Google India said that ‘Pixel 4a’ will be available in the country through Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale at a special discount of Rs 29,999. The price of Google Pixel 4a in India has been set at Rs 31,999. However, for a limited period, the company is offering the smartphone for Rs 29,999. Pixel 4a has a 5.8-inch OLED display.