In one of the emails sent by the vice president of Amazon Games to his employees, the reasons were made known. ‘We’ve listened to our customers and know that delivering free games every month is what they want most. That’s why we’re refining our Prime benefits to focus on that. With these changes to the way we do business come changes to resources, resulting in the elimination of 180 positions‘

This would be the second time this year that the company has laid off employees within its Prime Gaming arm. Last April they laid off 100 employees. Perhaps we can see more changes as they evaluate the strategy they will follow going forward.

‘It never feels good to say goodbye to colleagues. This decision was not made lightly, it was the result of extensive consideration and planning for the future.’. The Amazon email concludes. Although the move may benefit Prime Gaming subscribers, it is a shame that people lost their livelihood because of this.

What is Amazon Prime Gaming?

Amazon Prime Gaming is one of the benefits that Prime subscribers get. With this they receive constant rewards for different games. Like cosmetic packs and sometimes resources for some titles that use them.

Source: Prime Gaming

They also have a free game offer every month that users can download and keep forever. In addition, they tend to be very well received titles, so it is worth subscribing. It should be noted that most of the rewards and games they give away are for PC. Did you already know about this service?

