From now, Third Generation Fire TV Cube is available on Amazon.it at 159.99 euros. Amazon announced this a couple of weeks ago along with other devices. The next generation of Fire TV Cube, the media player for streaming more advanced than ever from Amazon, it is 20% more powerful than the previous one thanks to the new 2.0 GHz octa-core processor with which you can quickly start and navigate between apps.

The included Wi-Fi 6E support offers smooth streaming, while additional inputs allow you to connect other devices and simply control them with your voice for excellent performance.

With the new Fire TV Cube it is possible to control the TV simply by voice, saying for example “Alexa, turn on the TV”, or “Alexa, open Prime Video 1” to watch your favorite channels, access the Apps, or turn up and turn down the volume. The Fire TV Cube is the only Fire TV streaming media player with a built-in HDMI input so you can connect a compatible cable box, and control your TV with Alexa or the Fire TV’s Alexa voice remote.

Furthermore, the game console can also be connected. Fire TV Cube is the first streaming media player with Wi-Fi 6E support with cutting-edge tri-band technology that delivers faster speeds, lower latency and higher bandwidth for smooth streaming. The Fire TV Cube also features an additional USB port that allows you to easily connect compatible webcams for video calling via Alexa Communications – just say “Alexa, call mom” to connect with family or friends from the largest screen at home.

The device is designed in the name of sustainability: 30% of the plastic used comes, in fact, from post-consumer recycled plastic and 100% of the packaging is based on wood fiber from sustainably managed forests or recyclable sources. Also, to reduce power consumption, it automatically enters Power Saver mode when not in use.