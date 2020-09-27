The festive season is near, so like every year, online shopping websites are going to sell on Amazon and Filpkart this year. Both websites have also offered a glimpse of the cell by announcing it. Great Indian Festival Sale on Amazon and The Big Billion Days Sale will be organized on Flipkart. The date of the sale was not disclosed, although it has definitely been shown that many offers are going to be available with discounts during this time.In Amazon cell, customers are going to get 10% instant discount on HDFC Bank debit and credit card. At the same time, Flipkart will facilitate no-cost EMI with banks like SBI, ICICI, HDFC.

Up to 80% off on electronics and accessories

Flipkart sale will get up to 80% discount on electronics and accessories. Apart from this, exchange offers and new deals will be available every day. At the same time, Amazon has promised a discount of up to 70 percent on it. Both websites are offering great discounts on TV and appliances as well.

Deals will start soon for these

Crazy Deals will be held every day during the sale on Flipkart at 8 am, 4 pm and 12 pm, where additional discounts will be offered on top brands, mobile and TV. Apart from this, the sale for Flipkart plus Members on Flipkart and Prime Members on Amazon will start sooner than the rest of the users.