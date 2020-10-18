Amazon Great Indian Festival Discounts and offers are raining in the sale. Here you can find clothes, TVs, gadgets, smartphones, home appliances, electronics items along with a lot of discounts. Bumper discounts are being given on watches from Fastrack to Casio in Amazon’s cell. If you want to buy a new watch this festive season, then there can be many best options for you. Let’s know how much discount is being available on which watch.

Fastrack Analog silver Dial Mens

The price of this fasttrack watch is Rs 2,175 but in this sale of Amgen, you are getting only Rs 1,845. This fasttrack watch is water proof, which does not deteriorate even in water up to 50 meters depth. This watch is designed with Stainless Steel.

Fastrack Analog Black Dial Mens watch

You can order Fastrack Analog Black Dial Mens Watch on Amazon for Rs 2,765. This watch black look is quite luxurious.

Casio Vintage Series

You are getting a discount of about one thousand rupees on this watch of Casio. On Amazon, you can buy it for Rs 2, 995. This watch by Casio is Unisex Watch. The company has given an alarm, stop watch and countdown timer.

Fossil Sport Unisex Smartwatch

You can buy this watch of Fossil for Rs 10, 495. The original price of this watch is Rs 17,995. With this smart watch from Fossil, you can see your blood pressure, heart beat and rest time.

Casio G-Shock World time Analong Digital

There is a 25 percent discount on this watch of G-Shock. You can buy this watch on Amazon for Rs 5,995. Its price is 7,995 rupees. In this watch, you can see 48 city time in 29 time zone.

