As Jennifer Bates walks away from her position at the Amazon warehouse where she works, the clock starts ticking.

You have exactly half an hour to go to and from the dining room for lunch. That means going through a warehouse the size of 14 football fields, wasting valuable time.

Avoid bringing food from home because heating it in the microwave will take more time. Instead, he opts for cold $ 4 sandwiches from the vending machine and hurries back to his booth.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Photo: DPA

If you succeed, you are in luck. If not, Amazon could cut her salary or, worse, fire her.

These types of pressures are what led some Amazon employees to organize the largest unionization campaign in the company since its founding in 1995. And it is happening in the most unusual place: Bessemer, Alabama, a state with laws that do not favor unions.

The stakes are high. If the organizers are successful at Bessemer, it could trigger a chain reaction across Amazon’s operations nationwide, with thousands more employees demanding better working conditions.

But they face an uphill battle against the nation’s second-largest employer, with a history of crushing unionization efforts at its Whole Foods warehouses and grocery stores.

The e-commerce giant Amazon is facing the largest unionization campaign in its history. Photo: AFP

Amazon’s attempts to delay voting on Bessemer they have failed. So have the company’s efforts to demand a vote in person, which organizers argue would be unsafe during the pandemic.

Voting by mail began this week and will run until the end of March. Most of the 6,000 employees have to vote “yes” to unionize.

Opposing campaigns

Amazon, whose profits and income skyrocketed during the pandemic, launched a major campaign to convince its employees that a union will only take money out of their pay with little benefit.

Amazon spokeswoman Rachael Lighty said the company already offers what unions want: benefits, career growth and a salary that starts at $ 15 an hour. Added that the organizers do not represent the majority opinion of Amazon employees.

An Amazon warehouse in New York. Photo: REUTER

Bates earns $ 15.30 an hour unpacking boxes of deodorant, clothing, and many other items that are eventually shipped to Amazon customers. The employment, which this 48-year-old woman started in May, forces you to stand most of your shifts 10 hours.

Besides food, Bates says that trips to the bathroom are also closely watched. The same is true when you want to drink water or look for a new pair of gloves. Amazon denies it, and states that he offers two 30-minute breaks during each shift, and extra time to use the bathroom or fetch water.

Harta, Bates and a group of employees contacted the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union last summer.

His hope is that the union, which also represents Alabama poultry plant workers, will demand more breaks, stop Amazon from firing workers for mundane reasons, and push to get paid more.

An Amazon employee protests in Califiornia in May 2020, calling for greater protection against COVID-19. Photo: AFP

“They will be a voice when we don’t have it,” says Bates.

But according to Sylvia Allegretto, economist and co-chair of the Center for Wage and Work Dynamics at the University of California at Berkeley, “History tells us that we should not be optimistic “.

Un auspicious background

The last time Amazon workers voted on whether they wanted to unionize was in 2014, and it was a much smaller group – 30 employees at an Amazon warehouse in Delaware – who ultimately turned it down.

Amazon currently employs nearly 1.3 million people worldwide.

Another factor that works against the unionization effort is the fact that it takes place in Alabama, a state controlled by Republicans, which generally she is not a friend of organized workers.

An Amazon warehouse in Arizona. The company was one of the companies that grew the most during the pandemic. Photo: REUTER

Alabama is one of 27 right-to-work states where workers do not have to join unions when they are hired. In fact, the state is home to the only Mercedes-Benz plant in the world that is not unionized.

The fact that union pressure at the Bessemer warehouse has gone so far is likely due to who the organizers are, says Michael Innis-Jiménez, associate professor at the University of Alabama.

Employers often brand union organizers as outsiders who don’t know what workers want. But the retailers union has an office in nearby Birmingham, and many of the organizers are black, like the workers at Bessemer’s warehouse.

“I think that helps a lot,” Innis-Jiménez said. “They are not seen as paratroopers who do not understand anything“.

More than 70% of Bessemer’s population is black. The retailers union estimates that up to 85% of workers are black, a figure far higher than 22% of warehouse workers nationwide, according to an analysis of census data by The Associated Press.

Stuart Appelbaum, president of the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store union, says the union’s success at Bessemer is partly due to the pandemicas workers feel betrayed by employers who did not do enough to protect them from the virus.

He also mentions the Black Lives Matter movement, which has inspired people to demand that they be treated with respect and dignity. Appelbaum says the union has heard from employees at Amazon warehouses across the country.

“They too they want to have a voice in their workplace“, He says.

Discussions and debates

Representatives of the Union of Retailers, Wholesalers and Department Stores spend most of their days in front of the entrance of the Bessemer warehouse with signs and dressed in neon vests, although much of the organizing effort is taking place online or by phone due to the pandemic.

At the end of a recent workday, some Amazon employees leaving the plant rolled down their car windows and chatted with organizers. Others hurried past without stopping.

Some workers at the poultry plants have helped. Among them is Michael Foster, a union representative who works at a North Alabama poultry plant but has been in town for more than a month helping the organization.

Say what an Amazon employee tried to scare them away, saying they better make sure they are not on Amazon property.

“I let them know that this is not my first rodeo,” says Foster, who has helped organize two other poultry plants.

Inside the warehouse, Bates says Amazon has been hosting daily meetings about why workers should vote against of the union. Lighty, the Amazon spokeswoman, says the sessions are a way for employees to get information and ask questions.

“If the union vote passes, it will affect all workers on site, and it is important that all associates understand what it means to them and their daily lives working at Amazon,” says Lighty.

Dawn Hoag says that will vote against unionization. The 43-year-old has been working at the warehouse since April and says Amazon makes it clear that their jobs are physically demanding. Furthermore, she says she can speak for herself and does not need to pay a union to do it for her.

“That’s what I think,” says Hoag. “I don’t see it necessary at all.”

Lately unions have formed in unusual places. Last month, about 225 Google engineers formed a union, a rarity in the highly paid tech industry. Google has fired workers who are outspoken, although the company says it was for other reasons.

At Amazon, things have not turned out well for the outspoken workers either.

Last year, Amazon fired a warehouse worker, Christian Smalls, who led a strike at a New York warehouse in hopes that the company would better protect workers against the coronavirus.

The office workers who came together and discussed working conditions in warehouses during the pandemic they were also fired, although Amazon says they were fired for other reasons.

An Amazon executive resigned in protest last spring, saying he couldn’t sit still while whistleblowers were silenced.

Bates is aware of the risks.

“I know it can happen,” he says of his dismissal. “But it’s a worthwhile fight“.

Source: AP