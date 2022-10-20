





LONDON (Reuters) – Amazon faces up to a £900m ($1bn) lawsuit in the UK over allegations it abused its dominant position in favor of its own products, lawyers said.

Consumer rights advocate Julie Hunter plans to file the class action on behalf of customers who have shopped on Amazon since October 2016, lawyers representing her said.

The case – which the company said was “meritless” – would be the latest mass action against a tech giant in the London Competition Court of Appeal (CAT).

Law firm Hausfeld, which represents Hunter, said Amazon violated competition law by using “a secret, self-favoring algorithm” to promote its products through the shopping box feature on its website.

Hunter said: “Far from being a recommendation based on price or quality, the Shopping Box favors products sold by Amazon itself or by retailers who pay Amazon to handle their logistics. Other sellers, no matter how good their offerings, are effectively excluded.”

An Amazon spokesperson said the claim has no merit and is confident it will become clear through the legal process.

The case is being presented in such a way that any potential claimant will be included in the claim unless they choose not to participate.

The case follows the British antitrust body’s announcement in July that it is investigating Amazon over suspected competition law violations.

Amazon has faced similar investigations elsewhere and recently made an offer to the European Commission to avoid potential hefty antitrust fines.

The platform also declined to describe its product search system to an Australian regulator, which has received major platforms over preference for its own products.

(By Sam Tobin)








