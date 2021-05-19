Amazon announced that it will continue to prevent the use of facial recognition of the company for police apps, extending to an indefinite term the previous moratorium of one year, which expires in June.

This decision comes a year after Amazon temporarily paused until June 10, 2021 the use of its facial recognition for police forces, coinciding with the movement’s protests. Black Lives Matter in the United States after the death of the African American George Floyd.

In mid-2018, the company founded by Jeff Bezos began selling facial recognition services to law enforcement.

Amazon decided to extend this moratorium again, although this time it did so until further notice, as explained in a response statement by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

Amazon launched in 2016 Rekognition, a software that, as the company details on its website, “provides highly accurate facial analysis and facial search capabilities that you can use to detect, analyze, and compare faces, “and your clients include law enforcement agencies.

It is a technology that generates controversy, not only due to privacy issues, but also because of the racial bias that presents, whereby you have difficulty distinguishing people with darker skin.

“Threats Posed Last Year by Police Use of Facial Recognition Technology they are identical today“said Nathan Freed Wessler, deputy director of the ACLU’s Speech, Privacy and Technology project, which welcomed Amazon’s decision.

Amazon urged a year ago that the United States Congress implement rules on the ethical use of facial recognition, and institutions like the ACLU asked the Biden Administration to completely ban the use of facial recognition technologies for police work, regardless of the company.

“Facial recognition technology fuels excessive surveillance of black and brown communities, and has already led to arrests and wrongful imprisonment of several black men“, they denounce from the American civil association.

Amazon Rekognition: How It Works

A system that aroused controversy. Reuters photo

Amazon Rekognition is a system that allows you to detect, analyze, and perform facial recognition of a person who appears in an image or video. The data that can be obtained through facial analysis are gender, age group, emotions, facial attributes, such as smile, your facial expression, facial image quality, and facial image benchmarks.

The program has the ability not only to detect and identify faces with greater precision, now you can even do it with fear. It has seven emotions that your facial analysis system can identify, which are happiness, sadness, anger, surprise, disgust, calm and confusion.

Starting in 2019, the company had introduced a system that also recognized emotions such as fear.

Among those improvements of the sofwtare were also the increase in the level of precision of gender identification, and the improvement also of the precision of the calculation of the age group of the person, on which they affirmed that it already recognized more specific age ranges in the most age groups.

The dangers of facial recognition

The system is not infallible, they warn. And it has biases. Amazon Photo

Facial recognition is one of the strongest technological revolutions in the last at least 10 years. Their addition to metropolitan security and surveillance cameras makes them a sort of Orwellian Big Brother that raises a formula: more security, less privacy. And this raises serious problems, to the point that in Argentina, this year a campaign was launched against its use.

The distance between the eyes, the nose and the mouth. The shape of the ear. The skin tone. Each of those unique characteristics of human beings is sensitive personal information that facial recognition uses to automatically identify and authenticate to one or multiple individuals.

“One of the problems of this system it is not infallibleas it can show false positives and discriminate based on a person’s skin tone and gender. The decision about algorithm training and error rates that biometric software will have is both a technical and a political issue”, Explained Eduardo Ferreyra, project officer of the Association for Civil Rights (ADC).

Biometric technology takes the features of people, maps the physical characteristics of the face and generates a template with the mathematical representation for that unique face.

Its purpose is to compare and indicate in real time in what percentage the template of a face captured by a video surveillance camera corresponds to images stored in a default database.

