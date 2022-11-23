Amazon, planned staff cuts also in Italy

While hypotheses of about 10 thousand layoffs in the “corporate” structure of Amazon, especially in the USA, “adjustments” on personnel levels are also possible in Italy, where the group currently has about 17,000 employees. To affirm it at Ansa, Mariangela Marseillevice president and country manager Amazon Italy And Spain.

However, company sources specify that “there is no decision regarding Italy”. “After having made many assumptions, we are starting a general verification process also for the new economic context – he explains Marseille on the sidelines of the Anci assembly – which could lead” in the first months of 2023 “to adjustments, which in the event will not be indiscriminate”.

“Given the current macroeconomic environment, and considering the rapid growth in hiring we have experienced for several years, some teams are in need of reorganisation. This, in some cases, means that certain roles are sadly no longer needed. We are not taking these decisions lightly and we are working to support all impacted employees.”

