Garmin Venu Sq Music is Garmin’s latest attempt to dabble with a slightly more smartwatch-style fitness tracker that looks a bit more like an Apple Watch.

Make no mistake, however, Garmin Venu Sq Music is still a fitness-focused watch, more useful in tracking a run than in juggling notifications and apps.

Garmin Venu Sq Music why buy it

1.3 inch LCD display, highly interactive, lively and touchscreen.

Dimension: 40.6 x 37.0 x 11.5mm

Weight: 37.6 g

Battery life up to 6 days in smartwatch mode.

Clock functionality: time / date, GPS time synchronization, automatic daylight saving time, alarm, timer and stopwatch.

Customizable Watch Faces: New watch faces, widgets, data fields and apps are available for download from Garmin Connect IQ Store.

Functions: Reject calls / text replies with pre-set texts (Android only).

Functions: find my phone, control the music on the smartphone and control the camera remotely.

Connection: ANT +, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi

Water resistance: 5 ATM (swim proof).

Interchangeable 20 mm silicone straps.

Compatibility: Compatible with Android 5.0+ and iOS 11.0+ devices.

Synchronizing data from the watch to the Garmin Connect community.

Integrated music memory that allows you to always carry your favorite songs with you and also download them from apps like Spotify and Amazon Music.

It is quite small and light and its screen is a rounded square rather than a circle. However, it only takes a few minutes to recognize that Garmin Venu Sq Music is a smartwatch built on a priority platform different than the others. The interface is simple and completely based on exercise tracking and health metrics. Sure, Garmin Venu Sq Music has access to an app store, Connect IQ.

But there aren’t many apps, most of it is about fitness, and Garmin Venu Sq Music’s smart brilliance helps you in very sunny situations. But above all it is a great fitness tracker in general. Battery life is good, heart rate monitoring roughly matches that of watches Much more expensive Garminas well as the accuracy of GPS tracking.

You can also do things like connect Bluetooth / ANT + accessories, which is impossible with cheaper watches that look like it. You can find Garmin Venu Sq Music at Amazon.