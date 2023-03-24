The movie of Super Mario Bros. opens in just a few weeks and to promote it, Amazon has turned all of its delivery boxes into the iconic yellow “?” blocks. Before the release of Pokémon: Detective Pikachueveryone was convinced that it would be the hit of the moment, but in the end it was something quite modest that did not have a lasting impact on anything.

Despite that predecessor, the fate of the movie Super Mario Bros. It is uncertain, but at the moment, the hype is through the roof. The film will be released on April 5th and to promote it, all the delivery boxes of Amazon in some countries, they will become those yellow cubes with a question mark that have appeared in almost all video games. Super Mario.

This is pretty neat got my @amazon package in and the box was a promo for the Mario bros movie pic.twitter.com/9lsSwPA6rA — Ðanny (@BackToTheDoge) March 21, 2023

That sounds like a pretty expensive promotion to get you. Amazon I did, because we can’t remember something similar happening before, at the moment, more and more photos of the boxes appear on Twitter and it even makes you want to ask for something.

Many of the photos come from the UK, although there is no guarantee that you will receive one of these boxes either. Of course there’s a good chance these boxes will become collectibles, although that would mean saving them until they’re rare enough for someone to consider paying for them, but we know how people are.

Despite initial skepticism, almost everything about the movie of Super Mario Bros. So far, it’s been positive, with some trailers seeming to stick quite closely to the games. There’s even a redesign of donkey kong which takes it away from Rare’s redesign of the ’90s and back to how it looked in the original ’80s games.

The only problem fans have had is with the voiceovers, not just with chris pratt and his non-Italian accent, but also the fact that other stars, especially Seth Rogen as donkey kongthey appear to be using their normal voices.

