The e-commerce and cloud computing giant Amazon will next Monday become a member of the most famous stock index in the world: the Dow Jones Industrial Average. It officially joins a stock market elite to which it already belongs due to stock market value and revaluation. For its part, Uber will replace the airline JetBlue in the Dow Jones transportation stocks, the oldest index in the United States.

The industry has not been what it was for a long time and among the 30 components of the index, technology companies (Apple, Microsoft, Cisco, IBM, Intel, Salesforce and Amazon itself), financial and commercial companies predominate, although industrial giants such as Boeing, 3M, Honeywell, Dow and Caterpillar.

The Dow Jones of industrialists has been incorporating companies from different sectors to try to make its composition better reflect the US economy. Amazon will replace the pharmacy and convenience store chain Walgreens in the index. “Reflecting the evolving nature of the US economy, this change will increase exposure to consumer retail, as well as other areas of business,” explains S&P Dow Jones, which manages the index, in a statement.

The change is due to the decision of Walmart, a component of the same, to divide each of its shares into three, which will reduce the weight of the distribution giant in the index. As a stock market indicator, the Dow Jones has some peculiarities, since it is an average of prices and not an index weighted by market capitalization. This implies, for example, that Home Depot has more weight in the index than Apple, because its shares are worth more individually. When running the splitWalmart's weighting will be suddenly reduced to a third, although the company remains the same.

Because of this method of calculation, professional managers tend to prefer indices such as the Nasdaq 100 or the S&P 500, which are broader-based and weighted by capitalization. In these indices, the star values ​​(the Magnificent Seven: Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Nvidia, Amazon, Meta and Tesla) have been gaining more and more weight and their evolution determines that of the index as a whole. The Dow Jones has fallen behind in revaluation as the most powerful values ​​have less weight.

The Dow Jones, on the other hand, is an index steeped in history and the most popular benchmark. Calculated for the first time as such on May 26, 1896, it is the second oldest stock market index in the United States, after its brother, the Dow Jones Transportation, which included securities mainly from the railroad sector. It was created by Charles Dow, co-founder of The Wall Street Journal and Dow Jones & Company, and bears his name and that of his partner, the statistician Edward Jones.

Of the 12 original members of the index, none remain. The one that lasted the longest was General Electric, excluded in 2018, to be replaced by Walgreens, which has not lasted long in the select group. Currently, the oldest stock in the index is Procter & Gamble, which entered in May 1932.

Amazon, founded in 1994 as a digital book store, now combines technology, distribution, computing, advertising and other businesses. After a very strong Christmas quarter, Amazon closed 2023 with a turnover of 574,785 million dollars, 12% more than the previous year. Therefore, it is a giant that moves more than half a billion dollars a year and that reflects like few companies the composition of the American economy. The entry into the index is another milestone in the rapid expansion of the Seattle-based retailer, which is the second largest private sector employer in the United States, behind Walmart.

Amazon has a market value of $1.7 trillion, but its weight in the index will be half that of Caterpillar, with a market capitalization of $156 billion, as the e-commerce giant's shares move in around 167 dollars and those of the industrial company, around 313.

At the same time, the index manager has decided to enter Uber Technologies in the Dow Jones Transportation, where it will replace the airline JetBlue. “This change will help the index gain exposure to the ride-sharing industry. The change is due to JetBlue's low weighting in the index, of less than half a percentage point, due to its low share price,” indicates S&P Dow Jones.

