Amazon Prime Video has hit the table in the Spanish sports scene by acquiring the rights to broadcast 65 NBA games per season. This agreement, which will extend until 2036, marks a before and after in the way in which Spanish fans will be able to enjoy what is for many the best basketball league in the world.

Starting with the 2025-2026 season, Amazon Prime subscribers in Spain will have access to a selection of regular season gamesincluding some of the most notable meetings, as well as key games of the playoffs and the Finals of the NBA. Furthermore, the platform also will broadcast iconic events like the All-Star Game, and all with the same subscription they have now.

This initiative is part of a global agreement between Amazon and the NBA that covers several countries, consolidating Prime Video as a main player in the transmission of sporting events worldwide. In Spain, the acquisition of these rights represents a significant change in access to the NBA, which has traditionally been concentrated on pay television operators.

“We are proud to be the first exclusive streaming partner of the NBA and to offer Prime members around the world one of the most exciting and popular sports in the world. With 66 regular season games, the NBA Cup, the Play-In Tournament, more than 20 playoff games each year, and NBA League Pass, we’re giving basketball fans around the world more ways than ever to watch the action,” said Jay Marine, Global Head of Sports at Prime. Video.

Coexistence with Movistar Plus+

Despite the entry of Amazon, Movistar Plus+ will maintain a selection of NBA games in its offer. Both platforms will coexist, offering fans the possibility of choosing the option that best suits their needs.

The arrival of Amazon to the NBA in Spain reinforces the trend of streaming sports. More and more platforms are betting on the broadcast of live sporting events, offering users a flexible and accessible alternative to traditional television.