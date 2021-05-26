A mobile with the Amazon logo in front of an image of MGM. DADO RUVIC / Reuters

Amazon has finalized this Wednesday the purchase of the Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM) film studios for 8,450 million dollars (6,910 million euros). The operation includes the debt of the company founded in 1924. Jeff Bezos’s company makes its way in Hollywood with this operation. It adds a library with 4,000 titles to its Prime platform at a time when digital channels are struggling to get the best content. The deal includes the successful James Bond and Rocky franchises but leaves out classic titles that helped build Metro’s legendary reputation as The Wizard of Oz, Singing under the rain Y Gone With the Wind, among other. The rights to productions prior to 1986 are owned by Warner.

The agreement, however, does include other Oscar winners such as The silence of the lambs, Wild Bull and Thelma & Louise, in addition to 17,000 television programs. Among them series that have triumphed with critics and audiences as Fargo or The Handmaid’s Tale. The transaction, Amazon noted this morning, will allow MGM “to continue doing what they do best: great storytelling.” The tech giant said in a statement that it “will help preserve MGM’s heritage and film catalog, and provide customers with greater access to these works.” More than 200 million people are subscribed to Prime, a service that launched in February 2011 in the United States with the objective of competing in the market where Netflix was the leader and which giants such as Disney and Paramount have recently entered.

The purchase agreement includes the James Bond franchise, one of Hollywood’s most profitable products, which has added more than $ 7 billion at the box office. It is not yet clear how Amazon will be able to exploit the stories of the British spy. MGM shares ownership rights with the family of Albert Broccoli, the producer who brought the character of Ian Fleming to the screen. Broccoli’s children have already vetoed some options to adapt new films and exercise a tight grip on Bond. The next installment of this universe will arrive in October. Amazon sources have confirmed the American entertainment medium Deadline that the technology giant will allow the premiere on screens of the premieres that the studios had scheduled for the second half of 2021.

Mike Hopkins, the vice president of Prime and Amazon studios, assures that the “true financial value behind the agreement is the treasure of the great catalog that will be reimagined together with the MGM team.” Kevin Ulrich, president of the investment fund Anchorage Capital, which owns the majority of MGM shares, has said that the opportunity to bring the two companies together in the same story is “inspiring.” The operation has yet to get the go-ahead from US regulators at a time when Amazon has drawn the attention of Washington for alleged monopolistic practices.

Ulrich, who chairs MGM’s board of directors, had been actively seeking a buyer for the 97-year-old studios since late 2020. Anchorage Capital Group approached investment banks Morgan Stanley and LionTree last December for help finding someone to close the deal with. The matter became urgent for the investment fund, which during the pandemic was weighed down by lost revenue and customers. The amount of the operation, of 6.5 billion dollars if debt is excluded, represents for Amazon the second most important purchase for the technology giant after the organic supermarket chain Whole Foods in 2017, for 13.7 billion dollars.

The purchase of MGM comes a few weeks after the merger between AT&T, owner of Warner studios, and Discovery, another great step that has cemented the rapid transformation of the industry and that took a new step towards another golden age of the streaming. The telephone company reached an agreement on May 17 to monetize its contents included in the WarnerMedia library with the cable television giant. From the merger a power is born that includes a varied offer that will have from premium fiction products with HBO, Discovery documentaries and reality shows, CNN news, lifestyle programs on TLC and Food Network and a powerful library of Hollywood classics that They are in the vault of rights bought by tycoon Ted Turner.

Bezos’s company already has its own studio, but has failed to keep up with the competition. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Y Fleabag They won Emmy Awards for Outstanding Comedy Series, but many of their films have failed to capture audiences at the box office. The platform does not publish the audience figures for its Prime Video service, so the volume of viewers who will enjoy the new library thanks to the purchase of MGM is unknown.

Streaming is burying the film industry that was known until now.

