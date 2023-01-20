Amazon is ending its “Smile” charitable donation program as the company cuts costs and rethinks its strategy. The Smile initiative will end on Feb. 20, Amazon said in a statement explaining that “the program has not grown to create the impact we originally hoped.”

Amazon Smile donated a small percentage of sales made on eligible purchases to a charity chosen by shoppers. In total, $500 million has been donated since its launch in 2013, with an average donation of less than $230 per charity, the company said.

+ Amazon will lay off staff in the US, Canada and Costa Rica

“With so many qualified organizations – over 1 million worldwide – our ability to make an impact used to be in very short supply,” Amazon added. Charities enrolled in the program will receive a one-time donation “equivalent to three months of what they earned in 2022,” Amazon said, noting that charities will still be able to accumulate donations until the program ends.

The company isn’t entirely avoiding donations, however. Amazon said it will continue to “pursue and invest in other areas where we’ve seen we can make meaningful changes,” including charities that help with natural disaster relief and affordable housing.

Amazon recently announced that it would lay off around 18,000 employees. Several teams have been affected, including human resources and Amazon stores, according to a memo CEO Andy Jassy shared with employees earlier this month.

Amazon and other tech companies have significantly increased hiring over the past two years as the pandemic has shifted consumers towards e-commerce.

Now many of these seemingly untouchable tech companies are going through a downturn and laying off thousands of workers as consumers revert to pre-pandemic habits and macroeconomic conditions deteriorate.

Jassy, ​​in her memo, said Amazon executives recently met to determine how to downsize the company and prioritize “what’s most important to customers and the long-term health of our business.”