Amazon it became a dream service for many people during the pandemic, especially with the closure of some businesses.

Many of us only have to order a product, wait patiently and receive the delivery person, but surely you did not know that sometimes the latter are exposed to extreme situations to do their job.

This was revealed by a recent report where some employees of Amazon They confessed that they must urinate in water bottles and even defecate in bags so as not to deviate from their delivery route.

The place Vice conducted an investigation motivated by a tweet from the politician Mark Pocan, where he denounced the poor working conditions of the company.

In that message he accused Amazon of paying $ 15 an hour, destroying unions and covering up for its employees to urinate in bottles so as not to waste time going to the bathroom.

The company denied all allegations, but Vice he collected testimonies and even photographs showing that everything could be real.

According to some workers, delivery men tend to urinate in bottles because deviating in search of a bathroom usually takes between 20 and 30 minutes, minimum, which hinders their delivery schedule.

Even some employees of Amazon They assured that the same phenomenon occurs in warehouses, where schedules mean that workers are not allowed to go to the bathroom.

The most serious thing is that, according to Vice, the company is fully aware that this happens in several of its offices, and even then they do nothing to fix it.

Hopefully after this revelation they will pay attention to the working conditions their workers face, since denying them the time for a physiological need is too much.

