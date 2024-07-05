On June 29, an Amazon employee in Lakeville, Minnesota, shot and killed his coworker in the parking lot of the Amazon fulfillment center. Police received 911 calls at 4:00 a.m. about a shooting. Hared, the alleged shooter, claimed he “accidentally” shot his coworker Cariff, wounding him in the chest and killing him.

The incident began when Hared, Cariff, and a witness shared a vehicle to commute to work. During a break, Hared accused Cariff and the witness of stealing a flashlight from him. At 4:00 a.m., Hared demanded the flashlight back, leading to a confrontation. Hared stated that Cariff punched him, causing him to pull out his gun and “accidentally” shoot it in an attempt to defend himself.

However, witness testimony and security footage contradict Hared’s account. According to the witness, Hared refused to call security to review the footage and was the one who started the fight. After a brief altercation, Hared shot Cariff twice, despite Cariff’s pleas not to shoot him. Security footage showed that Hared struck first and had opportunities to retreat during the fights.

Hared is being held in the Dakota County Jail on $1 million bail and is due in court on July 15.