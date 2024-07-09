Amazon presents its new Echo Spot in Mexico, the smart alarm clock that has all the power of Alexa so you can start your mornings in the best way.

Amazon Echo Spot is designed to sit on your nightstand, and its display makes it easy to set and view alarms, the time, weather, and song titles at a glance.

To better fit your lifestyle, it has a variety of designer clock faces and fun colors. Plus a 1.73-inch directional speaker that delivers vibrant sound for listening to your songs, podcasts, or news.

An alarm clock with Alexa to wake up in the morning

From this smart clock, Alexa responds to multiple requests, so you can find out what the weather will be like or even set a timer or alarm on the Echo Spot.

To do this, you can say “Alexa, wake me up with classical music at 8 AM every weekday.” Or if you prefer, you can wake up with one of four new personalized ringtones: Aurora, Daybreak, Endeavor and Flutter.

And if you want to sleep in a little longer when your alarm goes off, just tap the top of Echo Spot to snooze. By the way, when you ask for the weather, you can see the temperature, along with an illustration on the screen, which could be a sun, a rain cloud, or a snowflake, among others.

Echo Spot’s display can be customized to fit your room’s design. Choose from six different color themes—blue, orange, violet, lime, magenta, and teal—or mix and match colors with a variety of clock backgrounds.

There are also buttons on the top of the new Echo Spot to easily change the volume, or you can ask Alexa to turn the sound up or down.

Price and availability of the new Echo Spot in Mexico

Echo Spot is now available in Black, White or Blue for $1,549 pesosbut Prime members can get it for as little as $999 pesos starting July 8th for Prime Day.

