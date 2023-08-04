Big tech reversed losses of $ 2 billion recorded in the same period in 2022; revenue increased 11%

Amazon recorded a profit of US$ 6.7 billion in the 2nd quarter of 2023. In the same period of 2022, it had suffered a loss of US$ 2 billion. read the full of the financial statement (380 KB, in English).

Revenue was US$ 134.4 billion, growth of 11% compared to the R$ 121.2 billion recorded in 2022. Of this amount, US$ 56.5 billion were in product sales, while US$ 64.6 billion came from services. Earnings per share were US$0.65 compared to US$0.20 in the same period of the previous year.

Operating cash flow increased 74% to $61.8 billion. For the 3rd quarter, the expectation is that net sales will reach a value of US$ 138 billion to US$ 143 billion – an increase of 9% to 13% compared to the same period of 2022.

“It was another strong quarter of progress for Amazon. We remain excited about what lies ahead for customers and the company.”, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said in a note. According to the businessman, deliveries of products through the Prime service in the 2nd quarter were “the fastest ever recorded”.

The Prime Day promotional event, which was held on July 11 and 12, also became the largest in the company’s history: more than 375 million items were purchased online by Amazon.