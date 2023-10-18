Amazon wants to deliver parcels via drones of the latest generation also in Italy and in the United Kingdom. The experimentation will therefore start soon, in the hope that the air delivery service will take hold. The first deliveries via drones will arrive in Italy at the end of 2024, ten years after the project started in 2013. Amazon expects to deliver 500 million packages via drones by the end of the decade.

Flying deliveries

Will drones be able to deliver everything?

Amazon made the announcement of the news for Italy during the presentation of its new drones at the company headquarters in Seattle. David Carbon, Amazon vice president for Prime Airsaid, “We are excited to announce the expansion of Prime Air delivery internationally, for the first time outside of the United States. We have built a safe and reliable delivery service and have worked closely with lawmakers and communities.”

In reality, the drone delivery service is currently only available in California and Texas, only two of them stores. A third warehouse in the United States is expected to be added next year. In short, the progress of the system has proven slower than expected, but the company wants to accelerate in the coming years, thanks to the many parcels already delivered.

Unfortunately, there are no details on how Amazon intends to proceed in Italy. There is talk of a test warehouse and progressive expansion, but executives have not indicated where it will begin experimentation.

The service will “start slowly,” Carbon admitted, later adding that the service is in its startup phase. In any case, trust that everything will work, since drones have now been extensively tested and have proven that they can work.