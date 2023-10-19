Amazon, green light for drone deliveries in Italy at the end of 2024

Amazon has announced that it intends to expand the delivery with drones in Britain and Italy by the end of 2024, introducing new robots and warehouse technologies. The Seattle-based e-commerce giant’s delivery drones are already at work in California and Texas and a new MK30 model will be able to operate in more extreme weather conditions than those currently in use, the vice president ofi Amazon Prime Air David Carbon during a marketing event. Amazon also installed a new robotic system called Sequoia in one of its Texas fulfillment centers. The system includes automated vehicles, gantry cranes, mechanical arms, computer vision technologies and ergonomic workstations for employees.

Amazon already uses it 750,000 robots in its warehouses, but the idea is to make the various machines more interoperable. “It becomes magical when you combine multiple robotic systems with our amazing people,” he said Tye Brady, chief technology officer of Amazon Robotics. Sequoia can identify and place inventory in warehouses “up to 75% faster” than was previously possible, the company said. And order processing time can be reduced by 25% in best-case scenarios. “This means we can publish articles in sale on Amazon.com more quickly, benefiting both sellers and customers,” they argued.

Traditional brick-and-mortar stores still account for about 80% of retail business, but the closer Amazon gets to offering shoppers instant gratification with purchases, the more sales will shift online, analysts said. “The better the delivery, the more it continues to grow the e-commerce market overall and Amazon’s position within that market,” said Insider Intelligence analyst Andrew Lipsman. The popular online shopping platform has become a lifeline for many during the pandemicbut this year it is facing a new kind of competition from Chinese e-commerce apps.

The arrival of Prime Air in Italy is yet another demonstration of Amazon’s commitment to continuing to invest in the country, where and the company has created more than 18,000 permanent jobs in over 60 locations, it is highlighted. “When we started the Amazon Prime delivery program, it was considered revolutionary. Getting packages to people where they needed them, in just a few days, was exciting and new at the same time. Since then, we have developed new technologies and made investments in our logistics network that helped us get packages to customers in two days, one day and even on the same day. We are working with the competent authorities so that Amazon drone deliveries can be made in Italy starting from the end of 2024″, he declared Lorenzo Barbo, CEO of Amazon Italia Logistics.

