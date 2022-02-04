Amazon doubled its net income to $14.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021, surprising markets, unsettled by rising labor prices and supply and delivery difficulties.

The online commerce giant had a turnover of $137.4 billion, as forecast, according to its earnings report, released on Thursday.

Its net income was largely boosted by a return on investments thanks to its shares in carmaker Rivian, which went public in November.

Amazon shares rose 14% in electronic trading at the close of the New York Stock Exchange, attracting investors eager for good news after shares in Facebook’s parent company Meta plunged.

Amazon emerged as the big winner of the Covid-19 pandemic era, but is particularly exposed to supply chain issues, job rotation and inflation.

“Despite these short-term challenges, we continue to feel optimistic and excited about the business as we emerge from the pandemic,” said its chief executive, Andy Jassy, ​​in the earnings report.

In this report, the company highlighted that it had its “best sales weekend” in the sales period, which runs from “Black Friday” to “Cyber ​​Monday” (the Friday and Monday after the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States). United States), two major trade dates.

The last three months of the year were also favorable for AWS, its cloud service, especially thanks to the contracts signed with Nasdaq and Meta for their networks and messaging service and networks on Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

AWS generated $17.78 billion in revenue in the period, 40% more than the previous year.

Analysts were moderate on earnings, including the $11.8 billion return on investment in Rivian.

“Amazon was able to outperform despite the milder growth trends for e-commerce this holiday quarter, which also affected growth in the high-margin advertising business,” said Andrew Lipsman, analyst at Insider Intelligence.

In the fourth quarter, Amazon’s operating earnings, a key indicator of profitability, reached $3.5 billion, half what it was a year ago.

