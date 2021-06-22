The e-commerce giant Amazon it is again at the center of the controversy. This time, not because of a union incident, but because of the handling of electronic products in your warehouses, which are discarded in open-air landfills in the UK.

A former Amazon employee, who took refuge under the pseudonym Peter, revealed the procedure in an interview with the British chain ITV News to report these practices in the warehouse Dunfermline, Scotland.

According to this medium, Peter had been documenting “the incredible amount of unwanted products that go to recycling plants or landfills. ”

“Overall, 50 percent of all articles they are unopened and still in their packaging. The other half are returns and are in good condition. The staff just became insensitive to what they were being asked to do, “says Pete in the interview.

The processes are documented in photos and videos on your cell phone in which you can see how there is televisions, iPads, MacBooks, razors, drones, books or chinstraps that are mostly new and redistributable, but that are assigned the tag “Destroy”.

A spreadsheet appears in one of the captures that shows how the objective for one of the weeks in April was to destroy 124,000 products. What’s more, the same manager admitted that in a few weeks, up to 200,000 items could be marked as “destroy.”

In contrast, only 28,000 items in the same period were labeled “donate,” Pete said.

In another image you can see how the merchandise destined to be destroyed is apparently loaded into a truck that the investigation team of ITV News he took it upon himself to continue.

The Amazon warehouse in Dunfermline, Scotland, is targeted for destroying undamaged electronics. Photo: Bloomberg.

That truck came to a recycling center but he left the place just a minute later without having downloaded anything, they said.

Instead, the investigators say, the truck ended up unloading some of the merchandise at the recycling center, some later, but “the non-electrical products ended up in a landfill.”

Those products that were never sold or returned by a customer could have been redistributed to charities or needy people. However, they are dumped in large containers, trucked, and dumped at recycling centers, but “non-electrical products they ended up in a landfill“.

The business behind the destruction of products

According to some market analysts, it is that both manufacturers and businesses do so that “exclusivity is maintained”, causing those products to continue to have that perception of scarcity that makes them valuable.

Another of the reasons put forward to explain this type of practice is the cost to store those products.

In an investigation carried out in France, it was discovered that Amazon charges 26 euros (5,070 pesos at the daily exchange rate) per square meter of space to store its products. But that sum ends up being 500 euros ($ 97,500) for that same space six months later and after 1,000 euros ($ 195,000) after one year.



Amazon’s truck loaded with electronics. Many of them were dumped at a landfill in Scotland. Photo: capture.

If the products are not sold, explained the person in charge of one of the brands that sold their products on Amazon, they end up not having many options: continue to store them or having them returned is much more expensive.

At this point – not confirmed by the company – sources from the e-commerce giant indicate that the company “works actively to avoid product waste.”

“We develop and provide sellers with demand forecasting tools and combine them with programs to improve the management of unsold goods. This includes the Amazon Warehouse program offers for used products, liquidation of returned products, donation of specific products to charities and recycling programs, “they said.

