Denounced in June 2020 by a report from the NGO Envol Vert, the supermarket group is now accused of having failed in its duty of vigilance. Legal proceedings will be initiated with this formal notice.

Behind the deforestation of the Amazon, the beef sold in the supermarkets of the Casino group in South America? This is the accusation brought against the French group by a collective of Colombian, Brazilian, American and French associations (Opiac, COIAB, FEPIPA, CPT, Canopée, Envol Vert, Mighty Earth, Notre Affaire à Tous and Sherpa). After the publication in June 2020 of a report on the links between deforested plots and the company’s products (PDF file), they decided, Monday September 21, to write to the Casino group to put it on notice to respect the legal obligations related to its duty of vigilance.

“Your vigilance plan does not reflect the exercise of reasonable vigilance commensurate with the group’s share of responsibility in South America”, write to the directors of Casino the lawyers of the Seattle firm, mandated by the collective.

In Brazil and Colombia, “deforestation is mainly caused by cattle ranching”, emphasized the June report. The local peasants do not hesitate to burn the forest to enlarge their pastures and to settle their herds there. A phenomenon that feeds forest fires every year. However, the Casino group is very well established on site: “it holds 15% of the distribution market in Brazil with Grupo Pão de Açúcar (GPA) and 43% in Colombia with Exito”.

The report points to the links between the products sold in the group’s supermarkets in Brazil and “four farms involved in illegal deforestation”. The discrepancy between the distributor’s practices in France – with organic brands such as Naturalia – and in South America is also denounced by NGOs. “It is an emblematic case of double standard”, says Cecilia Rinaudo, of the organization Our Business to All.

This deforestation, qualified as“ecocide” by Emmanuel Macron in August 2019, generates “serious violations of human rights, human health and safety, as well as the environment”, denounce the NGOs in the letter of formal notice: air pollution by fires, “infringement of the rights of indigenous peoples”, “forced labor” on farms, destruction of ecosystems, amplification of global warming, “development of zoonoses [les maladies transmises par l’animal à l’homme] such as Covid-19 “.

If the facts occur in Colombia and Brazil, the 2017 law on the duty of vigilance allows the prosecution in France of a French multinational for its activities and those of its subsidiaries abroad. A “pioneering law”, according to Sébastien Mabile, lawyer at Seattle and member of Mighty Earth. “Companies go to countries where the law is the least binding. Conversely, NGOs go to countries where the law allows them to act”, he sums up, insisting on the international dimension of the coalition united against Casino.

On formal notice, the group now has three months to respond and bring itself into compliance by applying “a new vigilance plan”. If he refuses, or his measures are deemed insufficient, the NGOs will go to court to “take action for liability and obtain compensation for the damage committed”, explains François de Cambiaire, lawyer at Seattle.

There is a risk of answering us: ‘it’s complicated, we cannot check the entire chain’. But how do you explain that a small organization like Envol Vert, with few resources, manages to do it?Sandra Cossart, Director of Sherpato franceinfo

After the publication of the June report, Casino strongly denied the accusations. “The Casino group, through its subsidiaries, has been actively fighting for several years against deforestation linked to cattle breeding in Brazil and Colombia. (…) Allegations of double play against our policies are completely unfounded and totally unacceptable“, reacted Matthieu Riché, CSR director (social and environmental responsibility) of the group in a letter addressed to Envol Vert (PDF file). For Elie Favrichon, member of the association, “The Casino group is not doing what is necessary, even after the publication of our report. We are waiting for a reaction from them”.