The year that just ended had room for kinder events on the international level. In the midst of atrocious wars, the good news was noted due to less deforestation in the Amazon, scientific advances of high impact for humanity, such as the one that allowed a quadriplegic person to walk, and the demand for rights for women. , such as the global condemnation of harassment, among other relevant events.

A win for the world: deforestation in the Amazon decreases

The Amazon had a small respite during 2023. This after meeting a reduction in deforestation of the 'lungs of the world' driven mainly by Brazil, country that has the largest extension of the Amazon rainforest and is also responsible for more than 80 percent of its deforestation.

Last year this indicator in the neighboring country was reduced almost by half, recording a figure of 5,152 square kilometers of destroyed foresta number that, although still very high, is much more encouraging than the more than 10,000 square kilometers of 2022. Part of these results have been attributed to the environmental policies of the Brazilian president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, which contrast with the of his predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro, whose government presented, on the contrary, a rebound in numbers.

Colombia, for its part, also contributed its own. And, despite representing a low percentage of the deforested kilometers, In 2023, a reduction in the indicator was achieved for the second consecutive year after years of increases. According to the Ministry of Environment and Sustainable Development, Amazon forest destruction alerts fell by 70 percent during the first nine months of 2023. A year earlier, in 2022, the lowest deforestation figure in nine years was achieved. .

Poverty decreases in the world

According to the summary '2023 in nine graphs', prepared by the World Bank (WB), extreme poverty (understood as people living on less than $2.15 a day) has decreased in middle-income countries, with 690 million people in this situation compared to 704 million in 2022; This figure had seen a 40% reduction between 2010 and 2019.

Likewise, a reduction was reported in the number of people living on less than $3.65 a day compared to the previous year's figures. In both cases Lower numbers were reached than those seen before the pandemic.

Spain, record in the use of renewables

Spain marked a milestone by generating energy from solar panels, wind turbines and hydraulic energy for nine hours in a row. This is the country's quest to replace fossil fuels.

Spain also became one of the world leaders in renewable energy, in addition to showing its infrastructure capacity for this commitment that materialized thanks to the increase in the generation of wind and solar technology. The test occurred on May 16, a sunny and windy day in Spanish territory.so the mechanisms worked fully.

Spain is one of the leaders in renewable energies.

The number of women parliamentarians increases

Data from the Inter-Parliamentary Union showed that for the first time in history, the representation of women grew in the world's parliaments, following the results of the 2023 elections in 47 countries. Surveys showed that women held 25.8 percent of available public positions. Thus, 2023 was the year in which women's participation was diverse in these male-dominated political spaces.

The Nobel Prize in economics recognizes gender gaps

The professor of Economics at Harvard University in the United States, Claudia Goldin, was awarded the 2023 Nobel Prize in Economics, awarded in October by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences. The American conducted the first comprehensive study on women's income and participation in the labor market of the United States over two centuries, in which the causes and main sources of the gender gap are revealed.

Claudia Goldin, Nobel Prize in Economics 2023

The judicial victory of the children of Montana

Sixteen young people from Montana (United States) emerged victorious from a pioneering climate trial of its kind, after suing the state because it was doing little for a healthy environment. Held v. State of Montana argued that the state's energy policies were violating the young plaintiffs' constitutional right to “a clean and healthy environment,” which is a right enshrined in the Montana Constitution since 1970.

The plaintiffs were children and young people from 5 to 22 years old. Photo: Robin Loznak. Our Children's Trust. AFP

The LGBTIQ+ population makes progress, even with the Catholic Church

Although some countries such as Russia and Uganda approved repressive measures against the LGBTIQ+ population, in 2023 there were significant advances in terms of rights. In Spain, Congress approved 'the trans law', which authorized free gender self-determination from the age of 16, while in Nepal, Estonia and Andorra, equal marriage was approved, so there are now 36 countries where allows people of the same sex to marry.

The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) urged Latin American countries to reform their laws to authorize equal marriage where it is not allowed, and rejected the use of “religious arguments” to disown it.

The Vatican also approved that people with trans life experience and children of homosexual couples can be baptized, as long as “there is no risk of generating public scandal or disorientation among the faithful.”