The Amazon offers of today allow us to purchase a copy of Wild Hearts for PS5 and Xbox Series X. The discount is €30, or 38%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for the game it is 79.99€. The current discount is the best ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

In our review we explained to you that “Wild Hearts has sincerely exceeded our expectations. We would never have expected from Omega Force a title capable of rivaling Monster Hunters, let alone equipped with such solid systems as to guarantee it its own personality. And instead the team Japanese has silenced our doubts, churning out a very valid action, which finds in various aspects the right compromise between the complexity of the series that inspires it and the desire to open up to newcomers to experiences of this type.Of course, it cannot undermine the series “mother” from the throne nor reach its qualitative peaks, due to some balancing problems and ingenuity deriving from the team’s lack of experience compared to Capcom veterans; in any case, it remains highly recommended for action lovers, or for anyone who wants a ‘fresh alternative to the usual monster hunt.”