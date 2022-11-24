The offers from Amazon.it for the Black Friday 2022 continue, with many attractive promotions for fans of video games and technologies. Among these we find the discounted500GB SSD branded WD Black SN850 with 7,000MB/s read speeds. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this product it is 89.99 euros. It is currently at an all-time low price. It is sold and shipped by Amazon; the return is possible until 31 January 2023.

This SSD does not have an integrated heatsink and is supported by PS5. The maximum read speed is 7,000 while the write speed is 4,100 MB/s. It is M.2 NVMe PCIe Gen4 and supports downloadable WD_BLACK Dashboard software to customize and control your PC gaming experience. The dimensions are 8 x 2.2 x 0.24 cm.

