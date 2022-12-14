The Amazon offers today we offer a discount for the Seagate FireCuda Beskar Ingot Drive Special Edition 1TB SSD for PC and PS5. The reported discount is €107.30, or 47%. You can find the product at this address or via the boxes below.

The advised price of the game is 229€. The current price is not the lowest ever but the difference is a few cents. It is sold and shipped by Amazon, and the return period is extended until January 31, 2023.

This SSDs it is compatible with PC and PS5. The speed is up to 7,300 MB/s. The aesthetic is based on the famous Mandalorian beskar ingot, which has appeared in various Star Wars-themed products.

We also point out that the Telegram Channel dedicated to Multiplayer.it offers is available. Follow him to stay up to date on the latest offers selected by our editorial staff!

Seagate FireCuda Beskar Ingot Drive Special Edition 1TB SSD for PC and PS5

This news includes an affiliate link to Amazon that can earn a commission to Multiplayer.it.