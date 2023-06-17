The Amazon offers of today allow us to buy a Seagate FireCuda 530 1TB SSDSeagate FireCuda 530 1TB SSD for PS5 and PC. The reported discount is €49.01, or 35%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this product it is 139.90€. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

L’Seagate FireCuda 530 1TB SSD it is officially compatible with PS5 and PC. The maximum speed is up to 7,300 MB/s. Measures ‎8.01 x 2.21 x 0.36 cm.