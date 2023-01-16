The Amazon offers of today allow us to buy a SAPPHIRE AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT 20GB GDDR6 Graphics Card. The reported discount is €159.61, or 14%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The previous price indicated by Amazon for this graphics card is € 1,171.74. The current price is the lowest ever offered on the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

SAPPHIRE AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT offers a clock speed of up to 2,450 MHz, a 20 GB memory, RDNA 3 architecture and Ray Accelerator 84.

SAPPHIRE AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT

