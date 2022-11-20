The first weekend of Black Friday 2022 is coming to an end, but the offers for the best products in technology, video games and more are still available. New ones arrive regularly, too, so it’s always worth keeping an eye out for the latest promotions of the day. For example, you can find a discount External SSD branded Samsung Memories T7 Shield 2 TB. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this product it is 224.18€. The product is at an all-time low price. It is sold and shipped by Amazon; the return is possible until 31 January 2023.

L’SSD Samsung Memories T7 Shield offers read/write speeds of up to 1,050MB/s and 1,000MB/s respectively. Features an impact resistant rubber shell. The two supplied USB cables, Type-C to C and Type-C to A, allow you to connect to PCs, Macs, Android devices, Smart TVs and game consoles, among many other devices.

