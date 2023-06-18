The Amazon offers of today allow us to buy a SSD Samsung Memories MZ-V9P1T0C 990 PRO 1 TB with cooler for PS5 and PC. The reported discount is €30.99, or 18%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price from Amazon for this product is 169.99€. The current price is the lowest ever on the platform. The product is fulfilled by Amazon but sold by softconn24. There are only three units available at this price, but for about four euros more you can find a version sold and shipped from Amazon.

L’SSD Samsung Memories MZ-V9P1T0C 990 PRO it is officially compatible with PS5 and PC. Read/write speed is up to 7,450/6,900 MB/s. Features a heat sink. With Samsung Magician software you can set the LED color and monitor the health status of the SSD.