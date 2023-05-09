The Amazon offers of today allow us to buy a Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 convertible laptop. The reported discount compared to the recommended price is €472.70, or 31%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this product it is 1.549€. The current price is the lowest ever on the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

The Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 it mounts a 12th generation Intel Iris Xe i5 CPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD. The screen is a 15.6 inch, convertible, in Full HD Touch AMOLED. The operating system is Windows 11 Home.