The Amazon offers of today allow us to buy a Samsung SSD Memorie 990 PRO 1TB for PS5 and PC. The reported discount is €92.22, or 44%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this product it is 209.99€. The current price is the lowest ever on the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

SSD Samsung Memories 990 PRO 1TB measures 8 x 2.2 x 0.23cm. It is officially compatible with PS5 and PC. The speed is up to 7450MB/s.