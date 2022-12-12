The Amazon offers today’s allow us to shop for one Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition keyboard. The reported discount is €50.99, or 34%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this keyboard it is 149.99€. The current price is the lowest of 2022: you have to go back to 2021 to find a better offer. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon. The return period is extended until January 31, 2023.

There Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition keyboard features Razer opto-linear keys with instant response and 1.0 mm optical activation. It allows you to save up to 5 profile configurations in the keyboard: more can be saved in the cloud. This keyboard has a compact design with no numeric keypad. It measures ‎14.07 x 36.21 x 3.68 cm and weighs 500 grams.

