The has finally arrived Black Friday 2022: the discounts are coming from many directions and we can see the most interesting offered through Amazon Italy. Now, for example, you can buy earphones at a discount Razer Hammerhead True Wireless 2equipped with RGB lighting. You can find the product at this addressor via the box below.

The advised price for the Razer Hammerhead True Wireless 2 earphones it is €139.99. The great discount brings these earphones to the all-time low price. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon and the return period is extended until January 31, 2023.

The earphones Razer Hammerhead True Wireless 2 they are equipped with Razer Chroma RGB lighting, which with 16.8 million colors allows you to choose your own style, active noise cancellation technology (ANC) and a low latency gaming mode (60ms).

We also point out that the Telegram Channel dedicated to Multiplayer.it offers is available. Follow him to stay up to date on the latest offers selected by our editorial staff!

Razer Hammerhead True Wireless 2

This news includes an affiliate link to Amazon that can earn a commission to Multiplayer.it.