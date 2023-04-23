The Amazon offers of today allow us to buy a Powercolor Radeon RX 6650XT 8GB graphics card. The reported discount compared to the average price of the last few months is around €50. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The average price of the last few months for this product is around €351. The current price is the lowest ever offered on Amazon. The seller is bell3 and shipping costs €7.49.

There Powercolor Radeon RX 6650XT graphics card 8 GB offers a clock speed of up to 2,689 MHz. The RAM is GDDR6. Measures ‎23.2 x 15 x 4.5 cm.