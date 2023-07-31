The Amazon offers of today allow us to buy a PowerA wired controller for Nintendo Switch “Heroic Link” style. The reported discount is €14.01, or 47%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price is 29.99€. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

The PowerA wired controller for Nintendo Switch “Heroic Link” style has 2.5 mm audio jack. It allows for button mapping and a detachable 3m USB cable. Requires no batteries.