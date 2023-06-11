The Amazon offers of today allow us to buy a PNY GeForce RTX 4070 12GB graphics card. The reported discount compared to the median price is €70. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The median price indicated by Amazon for this product is 669.99€. The current price is the lowest ever on the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

There PNY GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card supports DLSS 3, with Ada Lovelace architecture (with 1920 MHz core clock and 2475 MHz boost speed) and with ray tracing. Memory is 12GB GDDR6X (192-bit), 5888 CUDA cores, and up to 504GB/sec bandwidth.