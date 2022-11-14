The Amazon offers today allow us to buy a 256 GB SSD marked Magix X-EVOan M.2 PCIe Gen 3 x 4. The discount reported is about € 10, or 22% You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this SSD it is 43 €. The current price is the lowest ever offered on the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon, with an extended return period until January 31, 2023.

This 256GB PCIe Gen3 x 4 M.2 SSD Magix X-EVO brand offers a sequential read speed up to 2,500 MB / s and a sequential write speed up to 1,200 MB / s. The dimensions are 8 x 2.2 x 0.5 cm.

Magix X-EVO SSD

