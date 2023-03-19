The Amazon offers of today allow us to buy a Low priced 1TB Lexar SSD. The reported discount is €18, or 24%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The previous price of this product was €75.99, according to Amazon. The current price is the lowest on the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

L’Lexar NM610PRO SSD from 1 TNB offers a read speed of up to 3,300 MB/s and a write speed of up to 2,600 MB/s. It is not compatible with PS5, according to the official specifications.