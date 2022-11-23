The has finally arrived Black Friday 2022: the discounts are coming from many directions and we can see the most interesting offered through Amazon Italy. Now, for example, you can buy the mouse at a discount Logitech G203 Lightsyncfeaturing customizable RGB lighting and programmable buttons. You can find the product at this addressor via the box below.

The advised price for the Logitech G203 Lightsync mouse it is €40.99. The great discount cuts the price more than half. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon and the return period is extended until January 31, 2023.

The mouse in question has a sensor from 8000 DPI, which responds precisely to all movements; then present RGB Lightsync colored lights, which allow you to customize the device as you see fit. The classic design compromises with 6 programmable buttons.

We also point out that the Telegram Channel dedicated to Multiplayer.it offers is available. Follow him to stay up to date on the latest offers selected by our editorial staff!

Logitech G203 Lightsync

This news includes an affiliate link to Amazon that can earn a commission to Multiplayer.it.