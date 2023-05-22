The Amazon offers of today allow us to buy a LG UltraGear Gaming monitors 27-inch OLED 2560×1440 and 240 Hz. The reported discount is €400 compared to the recommended price, or 29%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price is €1,399. The current price is the lowest ever on the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

The LG UltraGear Gaming OLED Monitors 27-inch offers a maximum resolution of up to 2560 x 1440, with a refresh rate of 240 Hz. It supports Flicker Safe, Anti Glare, NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium, but also Black Stabilizer, Dynamic Action Sync (DAS) , Crosshair. It also offers “Game Optimizer”, a control panel from which you can manage all the settings dedicated to gaming. It has two HMDI 2.1 VRR outputs (HDCP 2.2), 1x Display Port 1.4, Audio Output (Jack), VESA 100×100 connection, Stand Pivot. The dimensions with stand are 604.4 x 574.4 x 258 mm.