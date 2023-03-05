The Amazon offers of today allow us to buy a Lexar NM620 1TB SSD. The reported discount is €9.49, or 14%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The previous price indicated by Amazon is 69.49€. The current price is the lowest ever on the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

L’Lexar NM620 SSD offers read speeds of up to 3,500 MB/s and write speeds of up to 3,000 MB/s. It is not compatible with PS5, according to the official specifications. Measures ‎16.4 x 10.6 x 1.6 cm.

Lexar NM620 1TB SSD

