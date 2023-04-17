The Amazon offers of today allow us to buy a Kingston FURY Renegade 2TB SSD for PC and PS5. The reported discount compared to the median price is €11.12. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The median price indicated by Amazon for this SSD is 186.87€. The current discount is the lowest ever for a product version shipped by Amazon. The seller is keepcalmitaly (99% positive reviews) but shipping is managed by Amazon.

L’Kingston FURY Renegade SSD it is a NVMe PCIe Gen 4×4 with a compact profile aluminum and graphene heat sink (the model with complete heat sink is another, you can find it on the product page but it is not on sale at the time of writing). Read speed is up to 7,300MB/s while write speed is up to 7,000MB/s. This SSD is officially compatible with PS5 as well as computers.