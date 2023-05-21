The Amazon offers today’s allow you to buy a Kingston FURY Renegade 2TB SSD for PS5 and PC. The reported discount is 12% of the median price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The median price for this product it is approximately €164.67. The current discount is not the best ever on the platform, but the difference is around one euro. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

L’Kingston FURY Renegade 2TB SSD it is officially compatible with PS5 and PC. Read speed is up to 7,300MB/s, while write speed is up to 7,000MB/s. Measures 8 x 2.2 x 0.33cm.