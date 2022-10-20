The Amazon offers today allow us to buy a processor Intel desktop Core i5-13600KF 14 cores and 24M cache. The reported discount is up to € 24.75.

On Amazon, you can find this CPU for € 430, but sold and shipped by a third party seller. If you prefer Amazon shipping, you can buy it for a few euros more at this address.

The Intel desktop Core i5-13600KF processor 14 cores and 24M cache measures 11.7 x 10.5 x 4.7 cm. 13th Generation Intel Core i9 Desktop Processors, 13th Generation Intel Core i7 Desktop Processors, and 13th Generation Intel Core i5K Desktop Processors are capable of supporting up to DDR5-5600 MT / s. DDR5 – 5600 MT / s supported on 1DPC UDIMM 1Rx8 and 1Rx16. The maximum memory capacity of 128GB is achievable with 2DPC configurations.

We also point out that the Telegram Channel dedicated to Multiplayer.it offers is available. Follow it to be always updated on the latest offers selected by our editorial staff!

Intel desktop Core i5-13600KF processor

This news includes an Amazon affiliate link that can earn a commission to Multiplayer.it.